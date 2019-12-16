Damage reported from Monday's severe weather in North Alabama

Madison County: Reports of building being picked up and moved in Meridianville

Morgan County: Tree blocking road in Neel Community, authorities in route

Madison County: Power Outage along County Line Rd. Intersections with non-working traffic lights should be treated as an ALL-WAY stops

Madison County: Structural damage reported to homes on Jasmine Drive

Lauderdale County: Tree down on County Road 31 between County Road 34 and County Road 432

Athens: Utility poles down near Snake and Friend Road, per EMA

Decatur: Pea-sized hail reported near River Road

Colbert County: Reports of multiple structures damaged near Colbert Heights area

Lawrence County: Reports of mobile homes damaged on County Road 265 in Town Creek

Colbert County: Woodmont Drive south of Colbert Heights High School because of debris

Lauderdale County: Trees reported down in Joe Wheeler Park

Madison County: Power lines and trees are down near Pinegrove Road

Colbert County: Several homes have damage on Lynn Drive in top of Colbert Heights mountain

Limestone County: Scattered power outages reported

Madison County: Power lines are down on Meridian and Wholesale Drive. Huntsville Police have closed both northbound and southbound lanes due to a traffic accident

Limestone County: Damage reported on Batts and Ripped Road

Lauderdale County: Tree down on Hickory Cove Road near Taylor Drive in Kendall Gardens

Lauderdale County: Damaged reported in Rogersville on County Road 91 in Braden Cove

Madison County: Pea-size hail reported on Chapman Mountain

Limestone County: Lightning strike caused fire on Easter Ferry Road. That fire is now out.

Limestone County: Barn damage on Back Road

Limestone County: Trees down and scattered damage on Ripley Road and Capshaw Road

Madison County: Structural damage in the Harvest/Monrovia area

Madison County: Power lines down at Patton Road and Dixon Road

Madison County: Dislodged roof in the area immediately north of Sarah Jane and Mt. Zion Road

Madison County: Home destroyed on Running Brook Ct

Lauderdale County: Trees down in Joe Wheeler State Park

Lauderdale County: County Road 92 and County Road 558 completely blocked by tree

Lauderdale County: Tree down blocking County Road 89 and County Road 52

Lauderdale County: Tree down blocking road at County Road 25 and Highway 64

Madison County: Multiple power outages in Northwest Madison County, Northwest Huntsville, Harvest/Monrovia, East Central Madison County and Northeast Huntsville

Madison County: Roadway flooding on Opp Reynolds Road in the area of Blue Water Spring Park.

Limestone County: Powelines down in Tanner

Lauderdale County: Power line down with live lines on County Road 4 and County Road 147

LImestone County: Homes damaged along Cambridge Lane

Morgan County: Tree down on trailer in Decatur, all involved reportedly "ok"

Madison County: Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department reporting structual damage in Monrovia

Madison County: Madison Co. Volunteer Fire reporting carport on power lines in the area of Monroe Road and Highway 231

