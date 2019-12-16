Damage reported from Monday's severe weather in North Alabama

Photo Gallery 8 Images
- Madison County: Reports of building being picked up and moved in Meridianville
- Morgan County: Tree blocking road in Neel Community, authorities in route
- Madison County: Power Outage along County Line Rd. Intersections with non-working traffic lights should be treated as an ALL-WAY stops
- Madison County: Structural damage reported to homes on Jasmine Drive
- Lauderdale County: Tree down on County Road 31 between County Road 34 and County Road 432
- Athens: Utility poles down near Snake and Friend Road, per EMA
- Decatur: Pea-sized hail reported near River Road
- Colbert County: Reports of multiple structures damaged near Colbert Heights area
- Lawrence County: Reports of mobile homes damaged on County Road 265 in Town Creek
- Colbert County: Woodmont Drive south of Colbert Heights High School because of debris
- Lauderdale County: Trees reported down in Joe Wheeler Park
- Madison County: Power lines and trees are down near Pinegrove Road
- Colbert County: Several homes have damage on Lynn Drive in top of Colbert Heights mountain
- Limestone County: Scattered power outages reported
- Madison County: Power lines are down on Meridian and Wholesale Drive. Huntsville Police have closed both northbound and southbound lanes due to a traffic accident
- Limestone County: Damage reported on Batts and Ripped Road
- Lauderdale County: Tree down on Hickory Cove Road near Taylor Drive in Kendall Gardens
- Lauderdale County: Damaged reported in Rogersville on County Road 91 in Braden Cove
- Madison County: Pea-size hail reported on Chapman Mountain
- Limestone County: Lightning strike caused fire on Easter Ferry Road. That fire is now out.
- Limestone County: Barn damage on Back Road
- Limestone County: Trees down and scattered damage on Ripley Road and Capshaw Road
- Madison County: Structural damage in the Harvest/Monrovia area
- Madison County: Power lines down at Patton Road and Dixon Road
- Madison County: Dislodged roof in the area immediately north of Sarah Jane and Mt. Zion Road
- Madison County: Home destroyed on Running Brook Ct
- Lauderdale County: Trees down in Joe Wheeler State Park
- Lauderdale County: County Road 92 and County Road 558 completely blocked by tree
- Lauderdale County: Tree down blocking County Road 89 and County Road 52
- Lauderdale County: Tree down blocking road at County Road 25 and Highway 64
- Madison County: Multiple power outages in Northwest Madison County, Northwest Huntsville, Harvest/Monrovia, East Central Madison County and Northeast Huntsville
- Madison County: Roadway flooding on Opp Reynolds Road in the area of Blue Water Spring Park.
- Limestone County: Powelines down in Tanner
- Lauderdale County: Power line down with live lines on County Road 4 and County Road 147
- LImestone County: Homes damaged along Cambridge Lane
- Morgan County: Tree down on trailer in Decatur, all involved reportedly "ok"
- Madison County: Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department reporting structual damage in Monrovia
- Madison County: Madison Co. Volunteer Fire reporting carport on power lines in the area of Monroe Road and Highway 231
