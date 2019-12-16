Clear
BREAKING NEWS Multiple people injured in Monday's severe weather in Lawrence County Full Story
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch View Alerts

Damage reported from Monday's severe weather in North Alabama

Be advised.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 5:53 PM
Updated: Dec 16, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake, Ryan Berti

  • Madison County: Reports of building being picked up and moved in Meridianville
  • Morgan County: Tree blocking road in Neel Community, authorities in route 
  • Madison County: Power Outage along County Line Rd. Intersections with non-working traffic lights should be treated as an ALL-WAY stops
  • Madison County: Structural damage reported to homes on Jasmine Drive 
  • Lauderdale County: Tree down on County Road 31 between County Road 34 and County Road 432
  • Athens: Utility poles down near Snake and Friend Road, per EMA
  • Decatur: Pea-sized hail reported near River Road 
  • Colbert County: Reports of multiple structures damaged near Colbert Heights area 
  • Lawrence County: Reports of mobile homes damaged on County Road 265 in Town Creek
  • Colbert County: Woodmont Drive south of Colbert Heights High School because of debris
  • Lauderdale County: Trees reported down in Joe Wheeler Park
  • Madison County: Power lines and trees are down near Pinegrove Road
  • Colbert County: Several homes have damage on Lynn Drive in top of Colbert Heights mountain
  • Limestone County: Scattered power outages reported
  • Madison County: Power lines are down on Meridian and Wholesale Drive. Huntsville Police have closed both northbound and southbound lanes due to a traffic accident
  • Limestone County: Damage reported on Batts and Ripped Road 
  • Lauderdale County: Tree down on Hickory Cove Road near Taylor Drive in Kendall Gardens
  • Lauderdale County: Damaged reported in Rogersville on County Road 91 in Braden Cove
  • Madison County: Pea-size hail reported on Chapman Mountain 
  • Limestone County: Lightning strike caused fire on Easter Ferry Road. That fire is now out.
  • Limestone County: Barn damage on Back Road
  • Limestone County: Trees down and scattered damage on Ripley Road and Capshaw Road
  • Madison County: Structural damage in the Harvest/Monrovia area
  • Madison County: Power lines down at Patton Road and Dixon Road
  • Madison County: Dislodged roof in the area immediately north of Sarah Jane and Mt. Zion Road
  • Madison County: Home destroyed on Running Brook Ct
  • Lauderdale County: Trees down in Joe Wheeler State Park
  • Lauderdale County: County Road 92 and County Road 558 completely blocked by tree
  • Lauderdale County: Tree down blocking County Road 89 and County Road 52
  • Lauderdale County: Tree down blocking road at County Road 25 and Highway 64
  • Madison County: Multiple power outages in Northwest Madison County, Northwest Huntsville, Harvest/Monrovia, East Central Madison County and Northeast Huntsville
  • Madison County: Roadway flooding on Opp Reynolds Road in the area of Blue Water Spring Park.
  • Limestone County: Powelines down in Tanner
  • Lauderdale County: Power line down with live lines on County Road 4 and County Road 147
  • LImestone County: Homes damaged along Cambridge Lane
  • Morgan County: Tree down on trailer in Decatur, all involved reportedly "ok"
  • Madison County: Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department reporting structual damage in Monrovia 
  • Madison County: Madison Co. Volunteer Fire reporting carport on power lines in the area of Monroe Road and Highway 231

