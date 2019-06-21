Damage reported as severe weather moves across North Alabama

Reports of damage associated with Friday night's severe weather are coming in.

Reports of trees down in road on County Road 88 and County Road 126 in Pisgah; County Road 77 in Swearingen County and County Road 114 near Flat Rock.

Trees and power lines are reported down on CR 583 near Geraldine

Trees have been reported as being down on two homes in Owens Cross Roads near Sedgewick Drive and Ed Speers Road. No injuries are reported.

In DeKalb County, a tree is reported down on CR 832 off AL 75 in Cartersville.

Power outages are reported in the areas of Ider and Henegar.

Jackson County EMA reports a tree down on power lines on Hwy 40 in Dutton. Both lanes are blocked.

From Huntsville Utilities at 10:30 p.m.: There is a power outage in South Huntsville from Martin Road south to Cameron Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Memorial Parkway. Crews have been dispatched and service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is likely due to thunderstorms currently moving through Madison County.

There is a power outage in Owens Cross Roads area from Wilson Mann Road south to the Marshall County line and from Highway 231/431 east to Highway 431. Crews have been dispatched and service will be restored as quickly as possible.

In Lauderdale County, several reports of trees down on roads. Power lines across Hwy 72 near 2nd Creek Bridge. No injuries and no trees down on homes.

Reports include trees that came down on a power line on East Gault Ave in Muscle Shoals and caught fire. Crews cut power and removed tree. Fire is out.

Several reports of trees down but not on homes and no injuries in Colbert County.

Some of the reports include trees down in Killen, trees down in Natchez Trace at Colbert Park in Colbert County, and power lines down on 2nd Street in Muscle Shoals and South Jackson Highway in Sheffield.

Athens Utilities is receiving reports of scattered power outages as storms come through Limestone County. Crews will restore power as soon as they safely can.

A viewer called and said a large oak tree is down in her yard on Patterson Lane in Meridianville and the winds blew off her barn door.

Power lines are reported to be down on Lowery Road in Leighton in Colbert County.

A tree/transformer fire has been reported on Girard Avenue in Muscle Shoals in Colbert County.

