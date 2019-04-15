Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Damage reported after tornado hits Colbert County

There were damage reports from the Aycock, Spring Valley, and Crooked Oak communities.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 11:35 PM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

There are reports of sheds being blown over in Aycock, and the National Weather Service reported a tornado passed through Crooked Oak. WAAY 31 talked with one man who lives near Crooked Oak who described exactly what he heard overnight.

"Banging lightening. You could get out on my deck and see the lightening and thunderstorms coming through. It would light the trees up and then all of a sudden it got calm and I know what was happening then," Tommy Miller said.

Miller said he thinks the tornado passed right over his house. The National Weather Service is expected be back in Crooked Oak Monday to further survey the area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events