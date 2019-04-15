Damage reported after tornado hits Colbert County

There are reports of sheds being blown over in Aycock, and the National Weather Service reported a tornado passed through Crooked Oak. WAAY 31 talked with one man who lives near Crooked Oak who described exactly what he heard overnight.

"Banging lightening. You could get out on my deck and see the lightening and thunderstorms coming through. It would light the trees up and then all of a sudden it got calm and I know what was happening then," Tommy Miller said.

Miller said he thinks the tornado passed right over his house. The National Weather Service is expected be back in Crooked Oak Monday to further survey the area.