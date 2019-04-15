There are reports of sheds being blown over in Aycock, and the National Weather Service reported a tornado passed through Crooked Oak. WAAY 31 talked with one man who lives near Crooked Oak who described exactly what he heard overnight.
"Banging lightening. You could get out on my deck and see the lightening and thunderstorms coming through. It would light the trees up and then all of a sudden it got calm and I know what was happening then," Tommy Miller said.
Miller said he thinks the tornado passed right over his house. The National Weather Service is expected be back in Crooked Oak Monday to further survey the area.
Related Content
- Damage reported after tornado hits Colbert County
- Tornado Warning cancelled for Colbert, Franklin counties
- Tornado Warning reissued for Colbert County
- Colbert County EMA: Estimated reports show over $1 million in damage to Colbert County and municipalities
- People in Lawrence and Colbert County continue cleanup after tornado
- Jackson County church recovers after tornado damage
- Marshall County recovering from tornado damage
- Colbert Heights field house damaged in storms
- At least 109 homes in Colbert County have flood damage
- Colbert County summer school program
Scroll for more content...