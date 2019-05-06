Dale Pruitt takes new job at Dade County High School in Georgia

Former Albertville head football coach Dale Pruitt was named the new football coach at Dade County High School officially on Monday.

Pruitt, one of the most respected coaches in Alabama football, has been successful at every stop he's made in compiling a 289-138 overall record.

Pruitt, the father of current University of Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt, takes over for Bradley Warren, who finished 47-68 at his alma mater before stepping down last month to accept an offer to become the head coach at McIntosh County.

Pruitt began his head coaching career at Pisgah (Ala.) in 1982, going a combined 18-4 in two years, including 10-0 in 1983. He then took over at his alma mater, Plainview, where he compiled a 164-64 overall record in 17 seasons. He later put together an 18-13 record in three seasons at Fort Payne, which included the program's first playoff appearance in eight years, before guiding Marion County to a 14-9 two-year run.

He then returned to Plainview in 2006, reaching the playoffs in all but one of his seasons there before taking over at Albertville in 2014.

Pruitt's teams have reached the playoffs 25 times, won 14 region championships and made appearances in a Class 3A state championship game twice. Four times his teams finished the regular season unbeaten.