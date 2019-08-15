Clear
Dale Earnhardt Jr., family OK after plane crashes in Tennessee

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 3:51 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 4:39 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A plane carrying NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and child crashed near Elizabethton, TN., on Thursday afternoon.

Carter County, TN Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said there were no serious injuries.

Five people were on board, including Earnhardt and his wife and child and two pilots. The family dog also was on board.

Lunceford said Earnhardt was taken to Johnson City Medical Center. He was conscious and talking with just cuts and abrasions.

Video courtesy of Scott Reis

