A plane carrying NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and child crashed near Elizabethton, TN., on Thursday afternoon.
Carter County, TN Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said there were no serious injuries.
The Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport.
Five people were on board, including Earnhardt and his wife and child and two pilots. The family dog also was on board.
Lunceford said Earnhardt was taken to Johnson City Medical Center. He was conscious and talking with just cuts and abrasions.
Video courtesy of Scott Reis
Related Content
- Dale Earnhardt Jr., family OK after plane crashes in Tennessee
- Dale Jr. crashes in snowy weather after helping other driver
- Small Plane Crash
- Tennessee woman dies in Madison County crash
- Plane crash in Alabama kills California pilot
- 189 People died in Indonesia plane crash
- Manhunt underway in Tennessee
- Family events throughout the Tennessee Valley for Friday, November 23rd
- Fundraiser held to help Tennessee Valley families in need
- For Waffle House bravery, lawmakers hail James Shaw Jr. as 'Tennessee's hero'
Scroll for more content...