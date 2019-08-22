Clear

DaikyoNishikawa auto supplier breaks ground in Huntsville

This is the auto supplier's first U.S. facility in Alabama.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 2:51 PM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 3:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Huntsville on Thursday at 3 p.m. for DaikyoNishikawa (DNUS), a supplier for the Mazda-Toyota facility

This is the auto supplier's first U.S. facility in Alabama. It's expected to create 380 new jobs. 

