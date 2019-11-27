Daikin laying off more employees around Christmas, could impact local businesses

WAAY31 confirmed with Goodman Manufacturing that dozens of workers at the Daikin plant in Fayetteville, Tenn., will lose their jobs just days before Christmas.

Wednesday marks the end of an enormous layoff period as 529 people are now without jobs.

WAAY31 learned 55 more people will lose their jobs by Dec. 20. Two more will be let go on Dec. 31, the company tells us. Some local businesses in Fayetteville are concerned it could impact them, especially during the holidays.

All these layoffs are part of the company's plan to shut down and move to Houston, Texas. The Daikin plant is located just a mile away from the Marvin's Family Restaurant, which is a go-to spot for many employees at the plant.

"We don't know how much at this point, but it makes sense some of those people that would eat here, we could lose them as potential customers, so that could have an impact on us for sure," said Dan Holt Jr., who owns Marvin's Family Restaurant.

Holt Jr. owns seven different businesses in Fayetteville. He's expecting to lose revenue as Daikin continues to lay off employees. Usually, he says, Thanksgiving and Christmas are profitable times of the year.

"We do see our revenues go up around the holidays for sure," Holt Jr. said.

One employee at Marvin's says Wednesday was the first day she noticed a change.

"We were expecting a big group of people from Daikin and only one or two of them showed up, a lot of them were saving their money, said they weren't coming to save some money for the holidays," Kelsey Beckley said.

Holt Jr. expects less money to come into his businesses but says the Fayetteville community will get through this.

"It's a great community, wonderful people here, and we will recover from this," Holt Jr. said.

The Daikin plant's closure and move to Texas is part of a plan the company came up with three years ago.

The company leaders say the December layoffs will be the last wave.

They do not have a set date on when the plant will close.