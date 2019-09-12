Daikin investing up to $195 million to expand Decatur plant

Daikin is investing up to $195 million to expand its Decatur plant.

Company representatives made the announcement Thursday evening. The expansion will create 50 local jobs.

Daikin is an international air conditioning manufacturing company. The company said this will allow them to keep meeting the demand and the needs of the public.

Construction to expand the facility will start in January.

The company released this statement on Thursday:

Daikin America, Inc. (DAI) is announcing an investment of up to $195 million to expand its Decatur, Alabama facilities. This expansion will add polymer production capability, associated monomer production, utility systems, infrastructure enhancements and R&D capabilities. Construction will begin in January 2020. This expansion will utilize significant regional and local construction resources. DAI anticipates adding an estimated 50 full time positions over the next few years.

Among other things, the expansion will increase Daikin’s PTFE and melt resin polymer production capacity. With this expansion, DAI will introduce differentiated polymers used in high value applications. The capacity addition will permit Daikin to more effectively service customers worldwide.

DAI Executive Vice President and Plant Manager David Hendrixson explained that Daikin chose the Decatur plant to expand its polymer production over locations in Japan and China. “This investment shows Daikin’s confidence in the Decatur community and its people. We appreciate the support of the State of Alabama, local officials, and the Tennessee Valley Authority. Daikin is proud to be a part of the Decatur and Morgan County community.” This is the 25th year of operation of the Decatur plant.

Local officials welcomed the news of the planned expansion. Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long stated, “I want to formally thank Daikin officials for their decision to move forward with this major expansion, as it ensures Daikin’s presence in our community for many years to come.”

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling added, “Daikin continues to make a positive impact on our community by not only expanding their facility and creating new well-paying jobs, but truly being a great community partner throughout their 25-year history.”

DAI is headquartered in Orangeburg, New York. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd. of Osaka, Japan, which is one of the largest fluorochemical suppliers in the world. Daikin has been a world leader in the development, manufacture, and sales of fluoropolymers, fluoroelastomers, surface modification technology, and refrigerant gases since 1924. Daikin products are used in countless applications and products to achieve high performance, quality, and customer satisfaction.