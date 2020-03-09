Daikin Japanese festival to be held at Point Mallard after Morgan County fairgrounds sold

Daikin America’s Japanese celebration will be held at a new location this year.

Traditionally, the event has been at the Morgan County Fairgrounds, but that property was sold in early 2019.

Now, the festival will happen at Point Mallard Park on Friday, May 1, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees can experience Japanese culture with live music, games, exhibits and cuisine.