Daikin America Decatur employee dies from chemical exposure

Daikin America says one of its Decatur employees has died during treatment “for complications from a chemical exposure.”

The company says Wesley Rusk, who worked at the company more than 20 years, was exposed in an outside area of the plant where various chemicals are processed.

He was being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Grief counselors have been made available at the facility, a statement from the company said.

The statement also says: “The plant is operating safely and Daikin has been intensely investigating the facts, circumstances, and potential causes.

“Based on this investigation, we have implemented additional measures to help ensure the health and safety of our team members.”