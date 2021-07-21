Daevion Davis loving time at Vanderbilt

Daevion Davis took the skills he learned at James Clemens to play defensive line at Vanderbilt.

Now he's taking skills from the Commodores and applying them to life way past football.

"You know going to Vanderbilt was a 40 year decision," Davis said. "It's going to set me up for life, learning to work through adversity, things outside of the field, it's just making me who I want to be. Tackling the SEC on the field, we work harder than anybody that I know.

Davis said Wednesday he is battle tested every day in Nashville.

"Working as hard as the Alabama's and Georgia's." Davis added. "I'm getting the best of both worlds. It's going great."

The former Madison stand-out is taking a bit of the 256 rivalry between Bob Jones and the Jets to Vanderbilt , with former Patriot, Candice Storey Lee, being the Athletic Director at Vanderbilt.

"Me being from James Clemens, her from Bob Jones, you know, they suck," Davis said with a laugh. "But anyway, she's awesome, the history that she's made there will live on forever, she's a great lady, and Candice Lee is always working her butt off to make our experience better."

Davis is entering his junior year at Vandy.