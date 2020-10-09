Former Fort Payne City Schools employee arrested for inappropriate conduct with a student

A former Fort Payne City Schools employee was arrested overnight and is now facing a charge of school employee sex with a student.

Donavan Dalton, 28, of Rainsville was arrested by Dekalb County Sheriffs Office.

Bond was set at $150,000.

Deputies told WAAY31 Dalton is related to Dustin Dalton, a former Sylvania High School teacher who was arrested for 'inappropriate behavior with students' earlier this week, and is facing multiple charges.

Fort Payne City Schools Superintendent Jim Cunningham released this statement: "At 6:42 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2020, The Dekalb County Sheriffs Department informed me that an employee of the Fort Payne City Schools System had been charged with a criminal offense of inappropriate conduct with a student. We will fully cooperate with local law enforcement during the on-going investigation. The Fort Payne Board of Education met Friday, today, at 10 am., On October 9, 2020, in a called board meeting and accepted the resignation of this male, former employee."