DOT: Hwy. 231 fix in Morgan County could take up to a year

Hwy 231 southbound fix proposal

Drivers have been dealing with a detour

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 7:03 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 7:35 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

In a meeting tonight in Arab, Alabama Department of Transportation Director Cooper announced that it could take up to a year to completely fix the slide on Highway 231 in Morgan County.

The department said it will be building new northbound and southbound bridges.

The roadway in Lacey’s Spring was shut down in early February after large cracks appeared after a bout of continuous rainfall.

Drivers have been dealing with a detour ever since.

