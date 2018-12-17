WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department is challenging a Maryland federal judge's decision allowing a case accusing President Donald Trump of profiting off the presidency to go forward.
Justice lawyers want an appeals court to take the case instead.
They filed papers Monday seeking to send the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, and have asked to stay proceedings, which include subpoenas seeking Trump business tax returns and documents from 13 Trump corporate entities.
Justice lawyers have said providing those documents would interfere with the president's duties. Trump's personal attorney made a similar argument last week.
The lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia alleges Trump is violating the Constitution by accepting foreign and domestic government spending at his Washington hotel.
Related Content
- DOJ files to halt Trump suit demanding financial documents
- Franklin County Commission hands over financial documents to Attorney General's Office
- Mother of Taco Bell shooting victim files wrongful death suit against alleged shooter
- I-65 wreck grinds traffic to holiday halt
- Inmate endured 'torture' before execution halted
- Trump says Sessions’ DOJ has placed GOP in midterm jeopardy
- Hannity demands Moore clarify 'inconsistencies'
- Trump approves financial aid for Hawaii lava damage
- Free financial aid workshop at NW-SCC
- Colbert County Animal Shelter faces financial struggles