DOJ creates online portal to report civil rights violations

The Department of Justice announced a new Civil Rights Reporting Portal on Wednesday.

Officials say the online tool will make it easier for the public to report civil rights violations.

You can find the portal at civilrights.justice.gov. It’s available in both English and Spanish, and more languages will be added in the next year.

When appropriate, the department says staff will refer complainants to other agencies responsible for handling specific types of complaints.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of a criminal violation of your civil rights, like misconduct by law enforcement officers, a hate crime or human trafficking, contact your local FBI office.