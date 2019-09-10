DNC: Alabama Democratic Party hasn't met basic obligations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The chairman of the Democratic National Committee says the Alabama Democratic Party has "fallen far short" of basic obligations to develop strategy and infrastructure and has chronically underperformed in almost every aspect of operation.
DNC Chairman Tom Perez delivered the rebuke in a letter outlining the state of challenges filed against the state party.
He said Alabama is the only state where monthly party development funds have been withheld because of problems.
The letter also indicated Alabama's participation in Democrats' presidential nominating convention could be in jeopardy.
A DNC panel had said it won't approve the state's delegate selection plan until the state party holds new leadership elections under properly approved bylaws.
The DNC in February ordered Alabama to hold new elections for chair and vice-chair and to revise bylaws.
