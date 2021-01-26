DNA on bloody broken glass leads Marshall County Sheriff’s Office to suspect

A Grant man faces multiple charges after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said DNA linked him to a crime.

Cole Dewight Duncan was arrested after the sheriff’s office said the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville reported on Jan. 22 that his DNA was found in blood from a June 29, 2020, crime scene.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded on June 29 to an alarm call on Columbus City Road near Grant. They found a broken garage window, with blood visible on glass and the floor. The homeowner said items had been taken from the scene.

That blood was collected and sent to the forensics department.

Duncan is charged with burglary and theft of property. Bond was set at $13,000.