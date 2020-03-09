‘My father was not actually my father, and that broke my heart:’ The hidden dangers of DNA testing

Thinking of buying a DNA testing kit? You may find out more than you bargained for.

The secrets they can reveal can leave you traumatized and split families.

"(So) Let me start by saying my maternal grandmother, she was a colorful character, who lived a very exciting life," explained Cheryl Towne.

Like many of us, Towne wanted to know about her family history.

"I never had the opportunity to meet any of them," she said of the maternal side of her family, "(And) just overall the curiosity of who am I?"

Luckily for her, these days there are a number of resources and testing kits on the market to help you explore.

So, she submitted a DNA sample through one of the many websites out there.

But her results, revealed far more than she expected.

"I had called my mom and I was like who's this person? And she said oh that's my half-brother that your grandma had given up for adoption," she recalled.

Towne found two uncles she never met and a woman who shared a strong connection.

"I said, well who's this person? And (my mom) said I have no idea."

That unfamiliar branch in her tree, then reached out to her, and after a few conversations, they made the connection.

What became clear?

"That," paused Towne, "My father was not actually my father, and that broke my heart."

Family life as she knew it, shattered in an instant, replaced with fear.

"Just the rejection, the stigma, obviously nobody really wants to talk about this kind of stuff."

The discovery just as jolting to her mother.

"I can't speak for her, I think shock, because she also didn't know," Towne explained, "so I guess whatever, I wasn't there (laughs) so, people ask me all the time are you angry? I'm not angry, I'm not. Why? It won't do you any good."

The exposure of family scandals are nothing new to legal expert Ted Claypoole.

In fact, he frequently blogs and has even co-authored a book on this very subject.

"Once they have your DNA, the genie's out of the bottle," he said, "For example, if you find out that your grandfather is not really your biological grandfather, that grandma was playing the field, it's going to make for a very awkward Thanksgiving."

Sharing your DNA doesn't stop at the risk of unearthing family secrets.

"These folks can take your DNA and do anything they want with it," said Claypoole.

Which means yes, your DNA can potentially be sold for profit. It's the side of the business he says these companies don't want to talk about.

Another risk is, the company you give your DNA to may go bankrupt, and sell all the DNA to someone else. They may get bought by somebody, so it may not be the people you think you're dealing with,, it's already there and it's collected in a database.

Databases that can be accessed by law enforcement.

Claypoole continued, "So, even if you're not doing anything wrong, you may be putting members of your family at risk because they can be traced through you."

Despite the privacy statements and disclosures offered by these companies, your DNA is out there and you may never know if, when or how it will be used next. Putting us in a DNA dilemma.

"It is a truly private part of you," explained Claypoole, "I'm not saying you should not do it, I say you should go talk to your doctor first."

Cheryl Towne eventually connected with her biological father.

"I needed him to know that I didn't want anything from him. Just to know who he is, and that I was here."

This doesn't take anything away from the man who raised you?," we asked her.

"Absolutely not, no. It does not."

She offers a word of caution to those who are considering taking a DNA test.

"If you are not 100% prepared for any possible outcome, just don't do it."

As of now there are no federal or state regulations for these third party companies when it comes to protecting your DNA and personal information.

We also visited a local fertility clinic about the changes these third party DNA tests can have on families wanting to conceive.

As technology advances, Dr. Brett Davenport with the Fertility Institute of North Alabama said the subject of DNA testing has become a more common conversation when counseling his patients.

"It's more or less making patients who may not be aware, aware that what anonymity means now, is not what it used to mean, and so yes, they might start off as anonymous but very likely in 20 years or when their future child is 20 years old it's very likely anonymity will not be a thing any more," said Davenport.

Ultimately, he explained, it's up to the individuals to decide how to proceed and what's best for their individual families, when it comes to tracing DNA and family history.