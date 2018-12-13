Clear

DJ Durkin consulting for The Tide

Ex-Maryland Coach finding new role in Alabama.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 6:47 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

D.J. Durkin was supsended, ultimately fired this year from Maryland after an investigation into his program revealed a culture of fear.

Now, he's back on the college football scene, AL.com reported Durkin's acting as a consultant for the Crimson Tide ahead of the Orange Bowl. The Tide could be using Durkin as a defensive mind to help defeat Heisman winner Kyler Murray down in Miami when Alabama takes on Oklhaoma. Durkin was the Defensive Coordinator at Florida from 2013-2014 and at Michigan in 2015.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events