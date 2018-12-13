D.J. Durkin was supsended, ultimately fired this year from Maryland after an investigation into his program revealed a culture of fear.
Now, he's back on the college football scene, AL.com reported Durkin's acting as a consultant for the Crimson Tide ahead of the Orange Bowl. The Tide could be using Durkin as a defensive mind to help defeat Heisman winner Kyler Murray down in Miami when Alabama takes on Oklhaoma. Durkin was the Defensive Coordinator at Florida from 2013-2014 and at Michigan in 2015.
Related Content
- DJ Durkin consulting for The Tide
- The Tide Touches Down in New Orleans
- All Access Alabama: Tide and Tigers
- Florida red tide deadliest in decades
- DJ Avicii Found Dead in Oman
- Political consultant says Rep. John Conyers in hospital
- Crimson Tide counting on true freshman on defense
- 2018 Sugar Bowl and Crimson Tide's family values
- Countdown to bittersweet Sugar Bowl for the Crimson Tide
- Tide's Tua Tagovailoa tweets support for fellow QB Jalen Hurts
Scroll for more content...