DJ Durkin consulting for The Tide

D.J. Durkin was supsended, ultimately fired this year from Maryland after an investigation into his program revealed a culture of fear.

Now, he's back on the college football scene, AL.com reported Durkin's acting as a consultant for the Crimson Tide ahead of the Orange Bowl. The Tide could be using Durkin as a defensive mind to help defeat Heisman winner Kyler Murray down in Miami when Alabama takes on Oklhaoma. Durkin was the Defensive Coordinator at Florida from 2013-2014 and at Michigan in 2015.