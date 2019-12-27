DJ Don Imus, made and betrayed by his mouth, dead at 79

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Disc jockey Don Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his acid tongue during a decades-long rise to radio stardom and an abrupt public plunge after a nationally broadcast racial slur, has died.

He was 79.

Imus survived drug and alcohol woes, a raunchy appearance before President Bill Clinton and several firings during his long career behind the microphone.

But he was vilified and eventually fired after describing a women's college basketball team as “nappy headed hos.”