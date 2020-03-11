State, Fort Payne police investigating report of day care giving children melatonin

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is investigating a learning center in Fort Payne after a report that an employee gave melatonin to children during nap time.

A department spokesperson says a report was self-made by the owner of the Roc Learning Center, a preschool and child care center, on Monday.

Melatonin is generally used by adults to aid them in going to, and staying, asleep.

A parent WAAY 31 spoke with said she heard about what happened but was never given any letter or notice.

"Originally deeply disturbed and confused. I mean, these people are supposed to take care of our kids. You're supposed to be able to trust them," said Bonnie Walters, whose son attends Roc Learning Center.

"Overall, I've been pretty comfortable there. This instance did make me uneasy."

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Human Resources told WAAY 31 that giving melatonin to children is a violation of minimal standards.

He said no medication of any kind, even over-the-counter medication, can be given to children without the written consent of their parent or guardian.

Walters says there just aren't enough options for day care in the Fort Payne area.

"There aren't many day care options available. My son as been on waitlists since we have moved back to Alabama," said Walters.

DHR says its investigating and corrective action, which could include more training, may be a solution.

"I do believe that the proper officials will go there and make sure that is is safe for them," said Walters.

WAAY 31 spoke with the owner of the learning center who said the employee who administered the melatonin has been terminated.

WAAY 31 also learned the Fort Payne Police Department is investigating.