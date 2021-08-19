Death Investigation Underway in Huntsville

A death investigation is underway in Huntsville.
Huntsville Police say they found a man's body just before 6 A.M. Thursday.
They say they found the body on McVay St., off of Drake Aveue SW.
The victim has not been identified.
This is a developing story, we will bring you the latest information on air and online.
Police responding to man found dead Thursday morning on Mcvay street.
Posted: Aug 19, 2021 8:31 AM
