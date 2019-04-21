Clear

DA's office will seek the death penalty for capital murder of 11-year-old

The DA's office said they had "undertaken an evaluation of the aggravating and mitigating circumstances," which led them to pursue the death penalty.

Apr. 21, 2019
Updated: Apr. 21, 2019 6:51 PM
Will Robinson-Smith

Prosecutors in DeKalb County decided they will pursued the death penalty if a guilty verdict is found in the capital murder case against Christopher Wayne Madison.

On April 9, District Judge Jeremy Taylor laid out the schedule for the case and stated that prosecutors had 150 days to decide if they were pursuing the death penalty. 


Christopher Madison was charged with capital murder in early March.

Chief Deputy Assistant District Attorney Robert Johnston Jr. filed the official notice on Tuesday, April 16. 

Madison was arrested in early March and charged with the murder of Amberly Barnett, 11. Investigators found her body in a wooded area roughly 200 yards behind Madison's home on County Road 901. 

Strangulation was the cause of death, according to officials.

The case will head to a grand jury. The next court date for Madison has not been determined.

