DAR Patriots have new QB for 2019 season

DAR went 8-4 in 2018

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

DAR went 8-4 last season. They had a winning record, and the Patriots had a lot of leadership. As they look to game day next month, there's new guys stepping up, filling the gaps.
Patriots looked good last week at the 7 on 7 tournament at JP2. Coach Joel Poole says Justin Stubblefield is moving to quarterback after playing wide receiver for DAR. Poole says the transition has been good.
TJ Leonard is another returning start for the Patriots.

