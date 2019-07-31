DAR went 8-4 last season. They had a winning record, and the Patriots had a lot of leadership. As they look to game day next month, there's new guys stepping up, filling the gaps.
Patriots looked good last week at the 7 on 7 tournament at JP2. Coach Joel Poole says Justin Stubblefield is moving to quarterback after playing wide receiver for DAR. Poole says the transition has been good.
TJ Leonard is another returning start for the Patriots.
Related Content
- DAR Patriots have new QB for 2019 season
- 2019 Flu Season Coverage
- Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa faces ankle surgery
- Former Kentucky QB passes away at 38
- Huntsville QB Club has summer huddle
- New England Patriots pick Alabama's Damien Harris in Round 3 of 2019 NFL Draft
- Patriots release Jordan Matthews following hamstring injury
- Patriots top Chiefs in AFC Conference Championship
- Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
- Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
Scroll for more content...