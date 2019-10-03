Clear
DABL lifestyle network launches on WAAY

You can find it on digital channel 31.3

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 2:49 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 3:03 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

WAAY has added a new channel to its lineup that you need to check out.

The DABL channel has launched on digital channel 31.3.

It’s a lifestyle network where you can find shows starring Emeril Lagasse, Martha Stewart, Gordon Ramsey, Tracy Moore and many more. You can learn about all the channel’s shows here.

And don’t forget you can still find ION Television on 31.2 and QVC on 31.4.

Having trouble finding the channels with your antenna? Give it a rescan and that should set you up!

