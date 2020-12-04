Cybersecurity expert weighs in as Huntsville City Schools teachers prepare to head back to the classroom

On Friday, teachers and staff at Huntsville City Schools prepared for students' return on Monday after a cybersecurity attack stopped classes earlier this week.

Traditional and virtual students will be learning with minimal technology next week as they head back to the classroom.

On Friday, district leaders visited schools to make sure teachers had the materials they need, such as paper and printers, to make assignment packets for students.

Even though students will be headed back to the class, a cybersecurity expert WAAY 31 spoke with says it's still very important to stay off those district-issued devices.

"All the advice that I know that I have seen from Huntsville City Schools is very consistent with how you handle an attack like this. So again, staying off those computers, staying out of the applications, basically staying away from the school's network until you are given the green light to go back in. That's the best thing anyone can do right now to help them resolve the issue," said David Jarmon, Vice President of Cybersecurity for Gray Analytics.

He also had some advice for when the investigation is over.

"Make sure that when the system does come back online, you're only using those school-authorized systems to access the applications. Don't use personal devices or anything like that, and again, be patient with Huntsville City Schools. Let them do their job, let them be thorough," said Jarmon.

The expert also said it is typical for this type of investigation to take this long or even longer.

The school district did not give any further updates as to the investigation.