Cybersecurity expert weighs in on Iran cyber attacks

A cybersecurity expert in Huntsville talked to WAAY 31 about the possibility of Iran trying to destroy government databases.
Iran made a declaration that the missile attack had concluded it proportionate measure against the United States after the killing of it's most important generals. Cybersecurity experts have said they've seen an uptick of malicious activity that looks like it's coming from Iran.
WAAY 31 worked to find out if there could be any changes to cybersecurity at Redstone Arsenal or Missile Defense which is headquartered here in Huntsville.
"The policies and technologies and protocols that were in place before the current events with Iran are still in place today, and while we may be exercising those protocols a little more rigorously now because of the level of activity. I don't think anybody should be overly alarmed about the nature of those attacks. I think they're expected, and these are the things we prepare for," Darren Kraabel, Sentar President, said.
Kraabel told us his company has contracts on the Arsenal, but because of confidentiality agreements he could not say more. He said Iran isn't the only nation trying to hack into the US government systems. They see attempts everyday from other counties as well.
