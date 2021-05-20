With Florida man charged in Decatur child's rape, expert offers help to keep your child safe online

A Florida man is now free on bond after his arrest for child rape in Decatur.

Investigators say 26-year-old, Keith Norris Williams, met the child on the dating app, Badoo. According to court records, Williams met the child in her backyard, where the sex act happened.

In February, Norris friend requested the 11-year-old child's Facebook Page. The account, run by the child's father.

Williams unknowingly exchanged messages with the girl's father. After the communication, the parents called Decatur police.

On May 15, Williams was extradited from Florida, where he serves in the United States Air Force.

Decatur Police said in a statement, "he was charged with first-degree rape, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, and electronic solicitation of a child."

Parents may not know how to have conversations with their child on cyber safety.

Beth Jackson with the National Children's Advocacy Center said as soon as children are allowed access to technology, parents should start having conversations about online platforms.

"Immediately, it's just like talking about what they’re allowed to do, and why there might be some other sites are they’re not allowed to do," said Jackson.

Jackson said there's no way to keep your child completely offline.

"There’s always some kid on the playground or school bus or somewhere where they can say look what I found, and you want them to come to you," said Jackson.

Jefferson said if parents start the dialogue, their children will feel more comfortable talking about harmful situations.

"We know they get access early and not necessarily when we’re around," said Jackson.

Conversations should discuss more than social media and online behaviors.

"Sexuality education needs to happen early and often," said Jackson. "From the time they start asking up until early adulthood."

Jackson said open conversations will allow your child to know what's wrong and what's right.

ConnectSafely.org can be a resource for parents. It educates technology users on safety and security online.