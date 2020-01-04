Cyber-attack on Wallace State Community College delays start of classes

A cyber-attack on some systems at Wallace State Community College caused the campus to delay the start of its spring semester classes.

In a statement posted to it’s website, Wallace State said the attack “has not breached student and employee data, but which has impacted the functionality of some of our online services such as Blackboard and student email.”

“It seemed to have taken place sometime during the overnight hours between Thursday night and Friday morning. And it became evident right away on Friday morning that there were some issues that were reported to I.T.,” said Kristen Holmes, assistant to the president for external and cultural affairs.

Holmes said steps were taken once the attack was made apparent to “prevent the spread of the attack.”

She said the cyber-attack was the first such kind “to this degree” to happen at Wallace State.

The college will be open starting on Monday, January 6, and classes will now begin on Wednesday, January 8.

Registration was also extended through January 15.