Cyber Cup Challenge is underway at the Von Braun Center

The annual National Cyber Summit is underway at the Von Braun Center and the Cyber Cup Challenge is back this year.

High school students, universities, and professionals are competing. Each team is given a different cyber-security scenario, which requires hacking skills, reverse engineering skills, and more. Some of the local teams include University of Alabama in Huntsville, Grissom High and Huntsville High. It's a fun way to navigate cyber challenges, while networking with industry leaders.

"The idea is to expose tremendous talent in Huntsville and other places to these kinds of tests to really challenge them and develop their interests and skills in an area where we only see demand increasing," said Deloitte leader, Carey Miller.

The competition is hosted by cyber defense and engineering firms and the Army ROTC. The sessions run through Thursday and $14,000 will be divided among the top winners.