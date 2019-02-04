Customers believe company may be going under

We’re learning more about the troubles at a local wall art decor company after multiple customers have reached out to WAAY 31 to tell us they never got the product they ordered. The company "Redline Steel" now goes by the name "Redline Decor."

One customer WAAY 31 spoke with says the writing is on the wall.

“It started off with a really good impression, but, now, I just look at it as a scam and a way for him to get more money to buy expensive toys," Scott Beseda said.

Beseda is one of the many customers who has contacted WAAY 31 to say he never got the products he ordered for Christmas from the company Redline Steel.

“I still haven’t gotten them, and it still shows ‘in production,’” Beseda said about his order.

Beseda says he recently saw on social media where the company is now asking people to order products for Valentine’s Day and that really frustrated him.

“Why don’t you fulfill the orders you’re already behind before you start taking more orders?”

Back in January, owner and CEO of Redline, Colin Wayne, showed WAAY 31 a machine inside the company that had quit working. He said that equipment failure kept him from being able to fill orders.

Last week, he told us he was still working to fill the orders, and that he would, hopefully, have them shipped out by this Friday.

"If I owed people a product, I would have worked 24 hours a day myself to get there," Beseda said. "I would work myself to exhaustion to get this done.”

The business has rebranded itself as Redline Decor, which Beseda--who is a business owner himself--says is usually a sign of financial struggles and possible bankruptcy.

“He’s just scamming people for money," Beseda said. "That’s all he’s doing.”

WAAY 31 spoke to a person claiming to be an employee with Redline. That person told us some employees walked off the job over the weekend, and that they wouldn't be surprised if the company folds by the end of the week.

Colin Wayne sent us a statement saying that that is false and that no one has quit.

Customers have told us they've filed complaints with the Attorney General's office. We reached out to them on Monday. They're gathering those complaints for us, and we'll pass them along when they give them to us.