Cullman victim identified in Saturday night boating accident

The incident happened on Smith Lake near Goat Island in Cullman County around 6:20.

"He came out here to have fun and then his life ended," said Carly Mayes.

Mayes was out boating Saturday night when she saw police lights as Troopers investigated a wreck that took the life of a child.

"Its scary," said Mayes.

Troopers say they were out on the lake investigating until around midnight Saturday night. We've learned the boat was pulling three children on a tube when one was fatally injured.

WAAY31 spent some time talking with boaters as they headed out Sunday. Almost everyone we spoke to said the incident was on their mind as they headed out on the lake.

"Its a pretty big thing to happen at Smith Lake Park," said Mayes.

