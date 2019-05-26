Clear

Cullman victim identified in Saturday night boating accident

Investigators say 12-year-old Christian Hart was killed when he was hit by a boat on Smith Lake.

Posted: May. 26, 2019 5:45 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

The incident happened on Smith Lake near Goat Island in Cullman County around 6:20.

"He came out here to have fun and then his life ended," said Carly Mayes.

Mayes was out boating Saturday night when she saw police lights as Troopers investigated a wreck that took the life of a child.

"Its scary," said Mayes.

Troopers say they were out on the lake investigating until around midnight Saturday night. We've learned the boat was pulling three children on a tube when one was fatally injured.

WAAY31 spent some time talking with boaters as they headed out Sunday. Almost everyone we spoke to said the incident was on their mind as they headed out on the lake.

"Its a pretty big thing to happen at Smith Lake Park," said Mayes.

Another wreck took the life of a Huntsville man Saturday night on Lake Wheeler for more information on that click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events