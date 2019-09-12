Clear

Cullman takes control of game against Columbia

Thursday night action at Milton Frank Stadium.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Columbia fell 48-0 to Cullman Thursday night. The Eagles are now 0-4 on the season. Columbia has a bye week next week before facing Huntsville. 

