Clear
BREAKING NEWS Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally arrested on felony charges Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cullman roofer faces federal fines in underage worker death

The Labor Department is also investigating the companies for child labor violations.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 10:38 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Labor has fined an Alabama roofing company nearly $160,000 after a 15-year-old worker fell 40 feet to his death at a job site this summer.

The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration ruled Thursday that Apex Roofing and Restoration LLC and a subcontractor were found to have exposed employees to fall hazards at the Cullman work site and to not have properly trained workers.

The federal agency launched an investigation following the teenager's death in July. The companies have 15 days to dispute the fines, comply or meet with agency officials.

The Labor Department is also investigating the companies for child labor violations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events