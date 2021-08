A Cullman man died in a two-vehicle crash Friday night.

It happened on I-65 just one mile north of Hayden in Blount County.

State troopers say 58-year-old Franklin Strickland died at the scene. Officials say his car was hit from behind by a pickup truck. Strickland's car had stopped on the road because of another crash.

A passanger in the truck was injured and taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

State troopers are investigating the crash.