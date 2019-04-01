Cullman man dies in Sunday morning crash

A Cullman man died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
Joshua Patrick Watson, 40, died after the 2012 Scion TC he was driving left the roadway on U.S. 278 and struck a tree, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Watson was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, said Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel.
The crash occurred nine miles west of Cullman. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
