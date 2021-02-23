Cullman man dies from injuries in deadly Saturday plane crash

The passenger in a plane that crashed Saturday night in Cullman has died.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed Frederick "Noah" Dawson Holloway of Cullman died Monday night at the hospital as a result of injuries from the plane crash. He was 74 years old.

John T. Sigman, 70, of Dyersburg, Tenn., was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night. Sigman's body was sent to Huntsville for an autopsy at the forensics lab to be positively identified.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the crash that took place near County Roads 1371 and 1360 near Cullman Regional Airport.

According to the FAA, a Piper PA-32 crashed about 6 p.m. after catching fire.

The FAA will investigate the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident.