Cullman man charged with stealing 49 items from Hartselle Wal-Mart

A Cullman man was booked into the Morgan County Jail after Hartselle Police said he stole dozens of items from Wal-Mart.

On Thursday, Hartselle Police Lt. McDearmond responded to Wal-Mart for a shoplifting call. When he arrived, James Edward Strong, 55, was already detained by Officer Persall on suspicion of felony theft.

Through an investigation, Lt. McDearmond found sufficient evidence to indicate that Strong stole 49 items from the store worth $1,527.35.

Strong was charged with Theft of Property Second-Degree and was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.