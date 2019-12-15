A Cullman man was booked into the Morgan County Jail after Hartselle Police said he stole dozens of items from Wal-Mart.
On Thursday, Hartselle Police Lt. McDearmond responded to Wal-Mart for a shoplifting call. When he arrived, James Edward Strong, 55, was already detained by Officer Persall on suspicion of felony theft.
Through an investigation, Lt. McDearmond found sufficient evidence to indicate that Strong stole 49 items from the store worth $1,527.35.
Strong was charged with Theft of Property Second-Degree and was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
Related Content
- Cullman man charged with stealing 49 items from Hartselle Wal-Mart
- Deadly shooting at El Paso, Texas Wal-Mart
- Hartselle man charged with sodomizing teenager
- Hartselle police arrest woman accused of stealing from man's garage
- Hartselle police: Danville man fired, arrested on charge of stealing from employer
- A Hartselle man is missing
- Hartselle police charge woman in Walmart theft
- Hartselle man found dead; 2 charged with murder
- Hartselle man arrested on rape charge by Morgan County deputies
- Hartselle police: Man charged with domestic violence for choking victim
Scroll for more content...