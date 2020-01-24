Cullman man arrested in Morgan County for sex abuse of a child

Photo Gallery 1 Images
A man is in the Morgan County Jail for sex abuse of a child.
The department arrested Thomas Flint, 38, of Cullman on Thursday on a felony warrant for sexual abuse of a child under 12.
Flint is being held on a $25,000 bond.
