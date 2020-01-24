Clear

Cullman man arrested in Morgan County for sex abuse of a child

Thomas Flint

Thomas Flint was arrested Thursday on the felony charge.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 9:51 AM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 10:01 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

A man is in the Morgan County Jail for sex abuse of a child.

The department arrested Thomas Flint, 38, of Cullman on Thursday on a felony warrant for sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Flint is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events