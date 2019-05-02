Cullman man arrested after officials seize meth, heroin and counterfeit money

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect, 45-year-old Jamey Arwood, on Wednesday for trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officials searched Arwood's home in the city of Cullman and seized approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine, 3 grams of heroin, counterfeit money and drug paraphernalia.
Photo: Cullman County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
The sheriff's office says Arwood has currently made bond.
