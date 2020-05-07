Cullman deli owner abandons plan to let diners sit inside, defy coronavirus order

CULLMAN, Ala. — A Cullman deli owner who defied the state's health order by reopening her restaurant on Wednesday stood down less than 24 hours later after she was told she risked losing her business license.
Annette Harris said she received a call Thursday morning from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) telling her Rumor's Deli would have its license revoked it she continued keeping the dining area open in defiance of the state's Safer At Home order.
Read the rest of this story on ABC 33/40's website HERE
