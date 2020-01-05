Cullman community mourning loss of victims from plane crash

The Cullman county coroner identified the victims as 40-year-old, Tyler Wesley Walker and his 10-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Walker.

It happened around 12:45p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Cullman Regional Airport.

Airways in the area were closed off for 4 and a half hours.

We spoke with the airport's general manager about their response to the deadly crash.

"It's hard for everyone that was here. It's a pretty tight-knit community with everyone that's based here. We know who all flies here, we know most of the people who come in and out so it's a hard day for everyone," said Ben Harrison.

Ben Harrison is the general manager for the Cullman Regional Airport.

He told us he's been here for 7 years and is in shock of what happened Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the plane crash remains under investigation, first by the Federal Aviation Administration and then the National Transportation Safety Board.

Harrison did say they have a special plan in place at the airport for situations like this and applauds everyone involved.

"Everyone did what they were supposed to do. All of the agencies did what they were supposed to do and we've done the best we can here in the situation we're in now," he said.

Several people waited for over 2 hours to hear of any news... just to find out if those who died were loved ones, or friends.

But everyone was emotional.

Harrison told WAAY-31 the airways and taxi-area are now open and they'll continue to monitor the area.

He said the Cullman community is taking this loss very hard.

"It's a very sad day for everyone here and a very sad day for the local flying community," he said.

Harrison told us their response time was fast and took place within minutes and thanks to all first responders for their help.