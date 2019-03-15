Cullman County works to pick up the pieces after EF-1 tornado

The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirms there was an EF-1 tornado that swept through Cullman County on Thursday.

One tree service in Cullman County has been busy throughout Thursday night and into Friday, and their work isn't done yet. The owner of the tree service, Marshall McDonald, says this is some of the worst storm damage he's seen in his line of work in years.

"I've been in this business approximately 34 years, and this would be one of the top 10 storm damages. There's like 9 trees on these elderly's people's house and driveway," said Marshall McDonald. "It'll be a couple of weeks before this gets under control, but we'll be alright."

The White City Community Center, a building used for birthday parties, reunions and even voting, was badly hit. A Johnson's Crossing volunteer fire chief said they are opening their station doors for an upcoming election.

"The building is there. You need it, use it," said a volunteer fire chief, Mark Reeves.

The Johnson's Crossing Volunteer Fire Station was damaged by storms in 2011. The $100,000 worth of repairs was paid off in February.