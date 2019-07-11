Clear
Cullman County woman killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 278

Troopers say the crash happened on U.S. 278 at the 70 mile marker, 10 miles from Cullman.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 5:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Alabama State Troopers say a Cullman County woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. on U.S. 278.

Troopers say Aura Dequasie, 85, of Cullman was killed when the 1997 Nissan Maxima she was driving was hit by a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban. They say Dequasie was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

