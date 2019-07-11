Cullman County woman killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 278

Alabama State Troopers say a Cullman County woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. on U.S. 278.

Troopers say Aura Dequasie, 85, of Cullman was killed when the 1997 Nissan Maxima she was driving was hit by a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban. They say Dequasie was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.