Cullman County teen killed in crash

A 16-year-old from Cullman County died in an early morning crash outside Vinemont, Alabama State Troopers reported. The teen, whose name has yet to be released, died at the scene after his car left County Road 1212 just before 3AM and hit a tree. Troopers are investigating the crash.
