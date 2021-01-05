Cullman County sheriff announces passing of K9 Deputy ‘Figo’

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday the passing of one of its K9 deputies.

The department says K9 “Figo” passed away due to health-related issues.

Both Figo and his partner, Deputy Adam Clark, were injured in a wreck last February.

The sheriff’s office says Lt. Matthew Bales, who is in charge of the K9 program, has been working with Figo to try to rehabilitate him since the wreck.

The Belgian Malinois had been with the sheriff’s office for about three years.

Tuesday’s announcement said “During that time, he and his partner were responsible for numerous arrests and for removing large amounts of narcotics from Cullman County.”