Cullman County sheriff: Traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of 46 grams of meth

Cathel Westmoreland

Cathel Westmoreland is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 1:52 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A traffic stop in Cullman County led to an arrest and the seizure of 46 grams of meth.

The sheriff’s office says while deputies were checking Cathel Westmoreland’s driver's license on Wednesday, they found he had a warrant in Winston County. He was arrested and that's when the department says deputies found the drugs.

Deputies seized 46 grams of meth, pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Westmoreland is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is in the Cullman County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

“I am glad we were able to arrest this suspect and seize this meth before it was distributed into our community,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would also like to point out this arrest was made after midnight and during the early morning hours, which shows that bad guys don’t care what time it is, they will still sell drugs, commit thefts, and commit other crimes and I am thankful for our deputies who are out on patrol for arresting this suspect.”

