Cullman County sheriff: Mother faces charges in murders of 2 boys, ages 3 and 9

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry announced Tuesday that the mother of two boys found dead Saturday will be charged with murder.

Sara Franco Tapia, 32, faces two counts of murder in the deaths of 3-year-old Alvaro Garcia and 9-year-old Taylor Garcia.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick released the names of the two victims.

Deputies got a 911 call about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived at the home on County Road 1718, they found the two children dead.

Tapia was found in an open field adjoining the home. She had multiple self-inflicted wounds, Gentry said. She is in the ICU but being monitored by deputies. She will be transferred to the Cullman County Detention Center upon her release from the hospital.

The boys' father is not a suspect. The sheriff's office is trying to work with family and understand any motives.

