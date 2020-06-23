Cullman County sheriff: Illegal immigrant charged with child sexual abuse

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested an illegal immigrant from Mexico living in Good Hope and charged him with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Jesus Cortes Sandoval, 63, was arrested after the sheriff’s office said victims came forward. The office was helped in its investigation by Cullman County Department of Human Resources, Cullman Advocacy Center, and the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office.

Additional charges could be forthcoming, the office said.

Sandoval is being held without bond in the Cullman County Detention Center with a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.