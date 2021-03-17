Cullman County schools mourning teen, teacher’s son, killed in Tuesday wreck

The Cullman County School System announced this on Wednesday morning Post your condolences on the West Point High School Facebook page HERE

The West Point community as well as the entire Cullman County School System family is mourning the loss of Christopher Owens, a sophomore who died Tuesday afternoon in a wreck.

Owens, 16, is the son of West Point High School science teacher Becky Drummond.

“We are all saddened by the loss of Chris. Not only did we lose a student, but with Chris being the son of one of our teachers, this is especially hard for our faculty, staff, and community. Our prayers are with the family at this time,” said Heith Yearwood, West Point High School Principal.

“Our hearts are broken this morning. This young man was loved by everyone, and his family has deep roots in our school system and extended community. Please lift his family, friends, and community up in prayers as we support them during their loss,” said Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County School Superintendent.

Funeral arrangements are pending.